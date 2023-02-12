Hindenburg effect: What it means for Nifty Next 50 and its investors
- Nifty Next 50 Index had 14% weight in Adani group stocks, which nosedived after a report by Hindenburg
- Nifty Next 50 Index has gained popularity among investors as it is seen as incubator for emerging blue-chip firms
There seems to be no end to the troubles facing Adani Group. First came US-based short-seller Hindenburg’s claims that the Group has been involved in a ‘stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme’. Stocks of the group companies plunged. Now, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), a global index provider, has reduced the outstanding free float for four Adani group stocks—Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and ACC.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×