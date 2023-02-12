Hindenburg effect: What it means for Nifty Next 50 and its investors

To be sure, the fall of Adani group stocks and its impact on the Nifty Next 50 index is only a recent occurrence. Over the long term though, the Nifty Next 50 index has been impacted by the underperformance of various other stocks. These include the likes of new-age recently-listed companies such as Zomato, Paytm Money and Nykaa. In the last one year, the share price of Zomato has corrected by about 35%. That of Nykaa is down 38%, while Paytm is down 24%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}