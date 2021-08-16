Hindu Undivided Family can be a tax-saving tool

Taxation: An HUF is taxed at the same rates as an individual is. All deductions and exemptions available to individuals are also available to an HUF. Let us see by an example how one can save tax using HUF. After the death of his father, Ram Sharma inherited property held by his father. Suppose his taxable salary income (net of all deductions) is ₹20 lakh and rent from house property is ₹9 lakh. After standard deduction of 30% on the income from house property, the total taxable income of Sharma is ₹26.3 lakh. For simplicity, let us assume that there are no other deductions under Section 80 that Sharma is eligible for. In this case, the tax liability of Sharma determined using the individual tax slab is ₹6.25 lakh, including cess.