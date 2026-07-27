Why transferring assets to a Hindu undivided family isn't a tax-saving shortcut for salaried taxpayers

For families with ancestral property, investments or a family business, a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) can offer a separate pool of income and a separate tax return, making it useful for tax planning. But for salaried taxpayers looking to move a part of their salary into an HUF to reduce tax outgo, the structure has limits.
An HUF is treated as a separate taxable person under the Income Tax Act. It has its own PAN, bank account, books of accounts and income-tax return. Income that genuinely belongs to the HUF such as rent from HUF-owned property, business income, interest or investment income is taxed in the HUF’s hands rather than in the hands of its individual members.
Since the HUF is taxed separately, it can be a tax-saving tool as the income is split and may be taxed at lower slab rates for the assets that actually belong to the HUF, said Aarjav Jain, executive director of Dinesh Aarjav & Associates, a chartered accountancy firm.