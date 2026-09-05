Hindu undivided family tax benefits: Can salaried individuals also take advantage of them? Details here

A Hindu undivided family (HUF) is often associated with traditional business families, leading many salaried individuals to assume that they cannot form one. However, having business income is not a prerequisite for creating an HUF.
This entity comes into existence by operation of Hindu law when a family exists and Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain families can also form an HUF. In practice, it is usually constituted after marriage, when there is a common family unit.
The core benefit of forming an HUF is that it is treated as a separate taxable entity with its own PAN and income tax return (ITR). This allows eligible income to be taxed independently, deductions and exemptions to be claimed separately, and family investments to be managed under a common entity.
Now that we know about some of its features, it brings us to the key question: Can salaried individuals form an HUF, and more importantly, when does it actually make sense to do so?
As discussed above, an HUF is a unique legal and tax entity that allows families to pool and manage their wealth and investments. It can help split eligible income, double your exemptions under various sections, and deploy investments for collective gains.
To understand how it works, suppose a person earns a salary of ₹12 lakh in a financial year and also has a family property that generates rental income. Depending on the amount of the rental income, taxing it in the individual’s hands could mean that it gets added to their total income.
If that happens, a larger portion of the salaried employee's income could be pushed into the higher tax slabs, thus increasing their tax burden.
However, if the rental income belongs to the HUF, the income can be assessed separately in the HUF’s hands. The family also gets the benefit of a separate taxpayer with its own tax slabs and eligible deductions. If all tax laws are complied with, it can reduce the overall tax significantly.
Yes, a salaried employee is allowed to form an HUF but merely creating one will not reduce your tax outgo. For an HUF to have any tax relevance, it must also have its own income and assets.
A family member's salary cannot be treated as HUF income and will always be taxed in the hands of the individual who earns it.
An HUF becomes tax efficient if it earns income from sources such as a family business, inherited property, rental income, investments or eligible gifts.
Though standard deduction and rebate benefit is not available to an HUF, there are several other tax benefits that this entity can enjoy. These include:
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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