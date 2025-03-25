Maximise your tax savings with an HUF: A smart yet underused strategy
Summary
- Unlock tax savings with an HUF. Learn how to structure it right and maximize its benefits while staying compliant.
As the financial year draws to a close, taxpayers to scramble to minimize their tax outgo. While common deductions under Sections 80C and 80D get all the attention, one powerful yet underutilised tax-saving tool remains overlooked—the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). Many shy away from it, fearing complexity, but with the right approach, an HUF can be a game-changer for tax planning and long-term wealth preservation.