HNIs switch to bonds, REITs to deal with interest rate squeeze

Yields on many large issuers spiked in April and May, but the Reserve Bank of India’s liquidity programmes have brought these down steadily since then, pushing up the returns for savvy investors who waded into the market at that time. For instance, Shriram Transport Finance Ltd (STCL) bonds which traded at yields close to 14% at the height of the covid crisis have come down to 8-9%. A fall in yield is associated with a jump in the price of the bond, thereby producing gains for any investor who wishes to sell it in the secondary market.