Hoarding and panic buying during lockdown eased from April onwards, says report

The report further goes into analyzing the trends in each of the three metros. Delhi consumers, for example, increased spends on fuel in March soon after the lockdown was announced. There was a substantial increase in fuel spends, up by 50%, on credit cards in the first week of the lockdown. Mumbai saw a 100% spike in medical spends soon after the lockdown was announced. Bengaluru, on the other hand, witnessed an increase in online grocery shopping, which was up by 44%.