Hold investments in equity for five years

There is not a one-size-fits-all answer and will vary widely for each investor. The mutual funds you can consider depend on many factors: one, the size of your retirement corpus; two, how far away you are from your target corpus; three, how you are placed with regard to pension or any other source of monthly cash flows; and four, whether you have investments such as National Pension System (NPS) already. This will help you decide when you can start shifting out of equity, if and how much equity you can hold in your portfolio, and what debt funds to go for.