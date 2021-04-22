Hold quality MFs for the long term to build wealth

Hold quality MFs for the long term to build wealth1 min read . 01:41 AM IST
If you do not have market knowledge or the time to track markets, it is best to use the mutual fund route
I work for a private company. I would like to amass a sum of ₹15 lakh in 10 years. Please share the best mutual funds of 2021 or any other option that can help me achieve my goal.
—Sandeep K.K.
To reach ₹15 lakh in 10 years, you need to save about ₹21,000 a month, assuming a reasonable 12% return.
If you do not have market knowledge or the time to track markets, it is best to use the mutual fund route. There are no ‘best funds for 2021’ or any other year. Good, quality mutual funds are those that you can and need to hold for the long term to build wealth.
For the sum you plan to invest each month, allocate to the following funds: Parag Parikh Long Term Equity (25%), Kotak Flexicap (25%), DSP Midcap (25%) and ICICI Prudential Corporate Bond (25%).
This gives you a 75:25 equity to debt allocation, which is reasonable for those with a moderate risk profile and a 10-year timeframe. Review your portfolio and where you stand in relation to your goal every year and make any modifications if necessary.
Srikanth Meenakshi is foun-ding partner, PrimeInvestor.
