Holding inoperative PPF account? Here is how you can reactivate this

With current Public Provident Fund or PPF interest rate at 7.1 per cent per annum, PPF is one of the high yielding small saving schemes backed by the central government. It has a maturity period of 15 years but the PPF account holder is allowed to withdraw money after five years of account opening subject to some terms and conditions. But, a PPF account holder can withdraw or deposit money only in an active PPF account. So, it's better to meet the minimum requirements to keep one's PPF account in active mode. However, in case the PPF account become inoperative, one can activate one's PPF account fulfilling the PPF account rules.

On how to activate an inoperative PPF account SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "To activate an inoperative PPF account, one needs to deposit ₹500 for each non-deposit years and a penalty of ₹50 for each such years." That means if a PPF account holder has not deposited ₹500 in one's PPF account for two years, the account holder will have to deposit ₹1,000 ( ₹500 x 2) and ₹100 penalty ( ₹50 x 2).

Solanki went on to add that after 15 years of maturity period, the PPF account holder has to either withdraw PPF maturity amount or he or she should inform the bank or post office that they want to continue the PPF account for next 5 years. Failing to this leads to conversion of PPF account in 'extension without contribution.' In such case, the PPF account will remain active but the account holder won't be able to deposit in one's PPF account.