Holding too many funds makes it tough to track a portfolio

Invest the ₹30,000 as follows: ₹6,000 each in Mirae Asset Large Cap, Axis Long Term Equity and Kotak Emerging Equity (note that the Axis fund is a tax-saving fund and each SIP instalment will be locked in for three years). ₹4,500 each in Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund and Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund and ₹3,000 in Nippon India Gold Savings. The gold fund is provided since you have listed it in your fund choices. Please bear in mind that gold can spend a long time delivering low to no returns and soars when equity markets correct. Therefore, avoid making high allocations to gold in your portfolio. Review your portfolio once a year to ensure that your funds continue to be quality performers.

