Holi 2024: How harnessing the energy of colours can transform your investment strategy
Anticipation and joy fill the air as Holi approaches. Just as colours evoke different feelings, different asset classes offer varied value to investors. Diversifying a mutual fund portfolio with equity, fixed income, and international funds can create a vibrant and well-rounded investment strategy.
As the festival of Holi draws near, the atmosphere is full of anticipation, joy, and excitement. The colourful environment around us brings back fond memories of picking a favourite colour and smearing it on our loved ones; or of happy colourful ‘barely’ recognizable faces digging into some festive sweets or smiling up to a camera.