Holi 2025: Five key money lessons you can learn from the festival of colours

Holi 2025: The festival of colours offer a slew of money lessons for investors. We can imbibe a range of these lessons in our investing journey including diversification and significance of research that investors are supposed to carry out.

Here we list out 5 key money lessons which investors can learn from the festival of colours.

Holi: These are 5 money lessons one can learn I. Different colours are important: Holi signifies colours, and a lot of them. This symbolises diversity and vibrancy. In case of investments as well, investors are meant to invest in a range of diverse assets such as equity, debt, mutual funds and precious metals. This diversity is key to long-term wealth creation.

II. Precaution is key: Before playing Holi, revellers apply necessary skin protection oils on their skin so that harmful colours do not stick. This is a key tip which people follow to save their skin from any deterioration or damage.

Likewise, investors need to carry out hedging before taking any risky bets. Merely investing money prior to creating a hedging plan or evaluating the risk to portfolio is not wise.

III. Preparation makes difference: A day before Holi, it is common for people to arrange the necessary colours, check the water supply, balloons and even take out old clothes which they would wear. This is the necessary preparation to be able to celebrate the festival with joy.

Similarly, investors are supposed to carry out necessary research before they curate a portfolio. Merely jumping into it is not advisable.

IV. Time is important: The festival is celebrated during the entire day but the fun happens when you spend long enough time while playing the festival. Applying colours early in the day and immediately taking a shower afterwards is too mechanical a thing to do.

Similarly, investors need to stay invested for long enough to be able to create wealth.

V. Wash them away: Regardless of how good a colour is – whether it is natural or artificial, be it red or yellow, it will eventually be washed away. Just because a colour is good, you wouldnt want to let it stay on your skin for too long.

The same way, investor tends to invest in a stock to sell it at a later date to earn profits on the sale. In other words, no matter how good the stock is, it has its value only when the gains are realised on its sale. So, it is not recommended to get too emotional with your stocks.