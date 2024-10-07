French holiday: A dream trip, but a costly splurge

The Loire Valley boasts around 50 castles, and the best way to explore them is by car. While trains do run through the region, they are time-consuming, and we would have needed cabs for castle-hopping or vineyard visits. We decided to rent a car from Paris for three days at a cost of about €580, with an additional €40 in tolls. We opted for an automatic SUV, paying a bit more, as it was Akshay’s first time driving in a right-hand drive country, and he wanted ease and comfort.