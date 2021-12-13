Most money decisions come with a trade-off or an opportunity cost. If you spend on one thing, you may probably end up not spending on another, given that for most of us there is only so much money going around.

Let’s take a situation. You have Rs1 lakh in the bank. You can take a fancy holiday with it or you can buy that new mobile phone which everyone in office and all your friends seem to be talking about and perhaps even drooling over.

What should you do? Buy that new mobile phone? Or go for a holiday? Economics provides us with a way of thinking and coming to a decision.

As per John Maynard Keynes, the foremost economist of the 20th century, human desires are of two kinds. As he wrote in the Economic Possibilities for Our Grandchildren: “(Human needs) fall into two classes—those needs which are absolute in the sense that we feel them whatever the situation of our fellow human beings may be, and those which are relative in the sense that we feel them only if their satisfaction lifts us above, makes us feel superior to, our fellows."

Now keeping this in mind, what will you do? Let’s say you buy that new mobile phone before any one of your acquaintances does. Briefly, you might feel on the top of the world, but in some time someone or the other will end up buying it as well.

Also, a new model might soon hit the market within a year, rendering your model obsolete and creating a need for a new one. In that sense, satisfaction from buying a mobile phone is relative; it depends on what others around you are doing and how soon a new slightly better model lands up in the market.

What happens if you choose to spend the money on a holiday? The money is better spent than on buying a mobile simply because the satisfaction in this case is less relative and more absolute. As Robert Frank writes in Under the Influence: Putting Peer Pressure to Work: “Many studies have demonstrated… money spent on experiences (like a holiday) results in larger and more durable increases in well-being than the same amounts spent on goods." This is because “relative comparisons matter less for experiences than for goods".

When you buy an expensive mobile phone, your happiness or satisfaction from it largely depends on what others around you are doing. But if you take a holiday, it is more of an individual thing. Other people can go to the same hill station or the same beach that you had gone to, perhaps even stay in the home hotel, but their experiences can never be the same.

You might have seen a beautiful sunrise or a sunset. Or stayed in a hotel overlooking a valley on a very beautiful rainy or snowy day, reading a book. Or had the tastiest food in the most nondescript of restaurants. Or spent some quality time with your partner, family and/or children for that matter. The list can go on and on. You experience isn’t exactly comparable with theirs.

As Frank writes, “experiences are far less susceptible to adaptation than material goods. People quickly get accustomed to the greater clarity of a 4K TV image, for instance, but spend years recalling memories of a vacation with friends".

So, spend money on a holiday and build happy experiences for a lifetime. Of course, if you really need a mobile phone, buy a cheaper one. It will mostly have all the features that a more expensive phone does.

Alternatively, earn more money, so that you can buy that expensive phone and also go on a fancy holiday. But then, that’s easier said than done.

Vivek Kaul is the author of the Easy Money trilogy.

