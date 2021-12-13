Holiday vs mobile phone: which is a better deal?

As per John Maynard Keynes, the foremost economist of the 20th century, human desires are of two kinds. As he wrote in the Economic Possibilities for Our Grandchildren: “(Human needs) fall into two classes—those needs which are absolute in the sense that we feel them whatever the situation of our fellow human beings may be, and those which are relative in the sense that we feel them only if their satisfaction lifts us above, makes us feel superior to, our fellows."