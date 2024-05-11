Hollywood Con Queen on Apple TV+: Valuable money lessons to learn from the documentary
Social media vulnerability highlighted through real-life scams involving promises of work opportunities and fake identities. Lessons learned from Hollywood Con Queen and Wedding.con series on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.
We put so much of our lives out on social media without a thought isn’t it? We share our work, our successes, our moments of happiness on social media because that’s what everyone does. We even share our vulnerable moments, our sadness as well. Nothing wrong with that, you say?