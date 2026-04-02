Own a home with the right payment plan

By paying the full EMI from the start, one also keeps credit score damage at bay because if the builder defaults on interest payments—as seen in several court cases—interest repayment liability falls on the buyer, the other risk is also the risk of project delays under which your interest will continue to pile up. Finally, closer to the possession date, what could further pinch homebuyers are the hefty payments, such as amenities charges, builder charges, and development fees, which can add up to 4-10% of the flat’s amount during the possession period.