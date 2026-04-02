Stock markets have corrected by 7%, while gold and silver have surged by 70% in 2025-26. With gold retaining strong momentum amid elevated global uncertainty, investors are reluctant to sell.
Own a home with the right payment plan
SummaryBefore you fall for the ‘affordable home’ pitch, understand how the 20:80 subvention scheme for under-construction projects works.
Stock markets have corrected by 7%, while gold and silver have surged by 70% in 2025-26. With gold retaining strong momentum amid elevated global uncertainty, investors are reluctant to sell.
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