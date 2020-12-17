Home Credit India, a local arm of the international consumer finance provider with operations spanning over Europe and Asia has launched a bouquet of innovative financing products and offerings for its customers, all-together,in the New Year. The company has partnered with leading consumer durable brands to offer attractive customer-friendly finance schemes. Offers are available across popular home appliances brands like LG Electronics , Samsung, Sony , Xiaomi, Haier, Voltas, Whirlpool, Blue Star, Aisen and Voltas-Beko.

The offers are aimed at providing freedom to customers who wish to purchase a new appliance for their homes, from attractive EMI schemes, to give their home a newness in 2021 without hassle.

Home Credit has expanded its health insurance portfolio with two new offerings: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s Family Healthcare Insurance and pocket size premium powered by Credit linked Health Plan and Group Guard Insurance policy to provide financial security to customers’ families and enable them with access to better medical care.

With Home Credit’s Ujjwal Card, customers can avail instant limit for loans to be utilized immediately along with unique offerings like Fin-Shield-life, accident insurance cover along with payment holiday and tracking one’s loans and monthly outstanding

The company has served over 11.3 million customers with various flexible loan options. Being a leader in the financing business of sub ₹10,000 category,

Home Credit provides plethora of hassle-free financing options from a strong network of around 31,500 points-of-sale (PoS) present over 350 cities. The company is committed to drive credit penetration and broaden financial inclusion through responsible lending in the country.

