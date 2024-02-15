Home loan: 4 key strategies to make the most of interest rate cycle
Deciding to purchase your first home is a significant milestone, filled with both excitement and complexity, especially when navigating the fluctuating landscape of interest rates and real estate prices. Many prospective homeowners grapple with the decision: should you buy now or wait in hopes of lower interest rates?