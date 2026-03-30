Home loan after 60: 5 ways pensioners can boost credit score, improve approval chances

When you go about securing a home loan after 60, it can feel draining and extremely challenging, especially when lenders closely analyse repayment potential, past debt history, and creditworthiness.

Still, with sincerity and discipline in your approach to credit management, you can significantly improve your chances of securing the home loan you desire. The focus must be on improving your basic credit profile to secure easier home loan interest rates with flexible repayment terms.

Atul Monga, CEO & Co-Founder, BASIC Home Loan, adds to this saying, “Senior citizens often face challenges when applying for home loans, mostly due to reliance on fixed pension income and higher health uncertainty risks. However, they can improve their chances by strengthening their credit profile.”

He further added that, “opting for a joint home loan with a younger co-applicant, reducing overall debt and maintaining a healthy credit score are key strategies. A balanced debt-to-income ratio and consistent repayment track record remain critical.”

Keeping these concepts in mind, let us look at current home loan rates and the significance of a high credit score in helping an individual secure lucrative loan offers.

Current home loan rates Here’s a snapshot of the home loan interest rates offered by leading lending institutions in the country:

Banking institution Interest rates (per annum) HDFC Bank 7.90% onwards State Bank of India 7.25% – 8.70% Axis Bank 8.00% – 11.90% ICICI Bank 7.45% onwards Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.70% onwards

Note: The interest rates discussed above are illustrative and subject to change. Refer to the official websites of the respective lenders for the latest details on home loan rates, fees, and tenure.

Why your credit score matters after 60 Lending institutions heavily rely on your credit score to analyse risk, especially when you have limited or fixed income. A strong credit score is a clear signal of financial discipline; it helps improve basic eligibility, boost borrower confidence, and may also help you negotiate better, more lucrative interest rates, loan terms, and associated factors.

5 ways pensioners over 60 can boost their credit score Aim to clear high-value debt first. To significantly improve your credit utilisation ratio, reduce your total outstanding debt. Focus on never missing any due dates. All your credit card bills, personal loan EMIs, home loan EMIs, and any other debt obligations must be cleared on time. This will help you build creditworthiness. You can also opt for a joint home loan. A younger co-applicant who comes with a high credit score, preferably a score of over 750 and a clean credit profile can help strengthen your application. Make sure that you strictly avoid submitting too many credit-related applications in a short span of time. This will be taken as a clear sign of credit hunger by credit bureaus and, hence, should be avoided. Given the age factor, consider shorter repayment terms. This will ensure that higher EMIs are repaid, reducing overall repayment time. A shorter tenure also significantly reduces risk perception. In conclusion, a disciplined approach to meeting your financial objectives, combined with prudent borrowing and consistent monitoring of your credit report, can significantly improve your loan prospects.

Furthermore, before you proceed with any new personal loans, home loans, or other forms of credit, it is prudent to sit down with a certified financial advisor to ensure that the decision aligns with your long-term economic objectives, thereby maintaining retirement funds, peace of mind, and overall prosperity.