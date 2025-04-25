Home loan balance transfer: 3 smart reasons why you should switch today

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently reduced the repo rate twice in 2025. First it was reduced to 6.25% in the month of February and then to 6% in the month of April. This has created a fairly reasonable opportunity for all home loan borrowers to try and explore refinancing options.
Now to facilitate the same, one such option is the Home Loan Balance Transfer (HLBT), which allows borrowers to shift and transfer their loans to another reputable lender offering more reasonable terms. Let us explore three smart reasons to consider home loan balance transfer along with the associated pros and cons.
A home loan balance transfer is the process of transferring your existing home loan from one bank or lender to another. This is usually done to take the advantage of improved loan terms, better interest rates, lower EMIs etc. Some salient features of transferring a home loan are discussed below:
Now, a home loan balance transfer helps in EMI savings as generally interest rates are reduced when the lender is changed. Transfer from a higher to a lower interest rate helps in boosting savings. For example: Shifting a ₹45 lakh loan from 9.5% to 8.5% can help in savings over ₹4.6 lakhs in interest.
As of April 2025, balance transfer rates range between 8.00% and 9.90%. For example: HDFC Bank provides for a transfer rate of 8.75%, SBI provides for 8.50%, LIC Housing Finance provides for 9.10% as defined by the following table:
|Banks
|Transfer Rate
|State Bank of India
|8.50% per annum
|HDFC Bank
|8.75% per annum
|LIC Housing Finance
|9.10% per annum
|Bank of Baroda
|8.85% per annum
Note: The rates discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the exact figures refer to the official websites of the respective financial institutions.
Now it is a given that lower EMI burdens can improve monthly cash flow. They can hence leave a bigger amount of cash in the hands of the home loan borrower. All one needs in this case is efficient planning with a certified tax consultant.
HLBT is not just about lower interest rates. It also provides better clarity and repayment flexibility to the borrowers. Some lenders even provide tenures of up to 30 years and EMI modification and customisation opportunities.
Several others offer top up loans alongside transfer that can be used for expenses such as home redevelopment, medical needs and education.
Borrowers often consider switching due to hidden charges, processing fees, improper service at their existing financial institutions. New lenders might offer a more fair fee structure, seamless support and better digital platforms, making the switch more than just a financial decision.
With declining interest rates and competitive lenders, this entire year of 2025 is a smart time to consider a home loan balance transfer if the numbers are as per your expectations.
Disclaimer: Interest rates and charges mentioned are illustrative and subject to change. Please verify details with your lender or financial advisor before proceeding with a home loan balance transfer.
