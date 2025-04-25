Home loan balance transfer: 3 smart reasons why you should switch today

Explore the benefits of a home loan balance transfer in 2025 cut down your EMIs, enjoy flexible repayment options, and experience improved service. With falling repo rates, now is the perfect time to switch lenders and maximise your savings smartly.

Shivam Shukla
Published25 Apr 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Lower your EMIs and boost savings in 2025 with a smart home loan balance transfer.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently reduced the repo rate twice in 2025. First it was reduced to 6.25% in the month of February and then to 6% in the month of April. This has created a fairly reasonable opportunity for all home loan borrowers to try and explore refinancing options.

Now to facilitate the same, one such option is the Home Loan Balance Transfer (HLBT), which allows borrowers to shift and transfer their loans to another reputable lender offering more reasonable terms. Let us explore three smart reasons to consider home loan balance transfer along with the associated pros and cons.

What is the meaning of a home loan balance transfer?

A home loan balance transfer is the process of transferring your existing home loan from one bank or lender to another. This is usually done to take the advantage of improved loan terms, better interest rates, lower EMIs etc. Some salient features of transferring a home loan are discussed below:

1. Lower interest rates and EMI savings

Now, a home loan balance transfer helps in EMI savings as generally interest rates are reduced when the lender is changed. Transfer from a higher to a lower interest rate helps in boosting savings. For example: Shifting a 45 lakh loan from 9.5% to 8.5% can help in savings over 4.6 lakhs in interest.

Also Read | RBI’s rate cut can lower your home loan and personal loan EMIs? — We explain

As of April 2025, balance transfer rates range between 8.00% and 9.90%. For example: HDFC Bank provides for a transfer rate of 8.75%, SBI provides for 8.50%, LIC Housing Finance provides for 9.10% as defined by the following table:

BanksTransfer Rate
State Bank of India8.50% per annum
HDFC Bank8.75% per annum
LIC Housing Finance9.10% per annum
Bank of Baroda8.85% per annum

Note: The rates discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the exact figures refer to the official websites of the respective financial institutions.

Now it is a given that lower EMI burdens can improve monthly cash flow. They can hence leave a bigger amount of cash in the hands of the home loan borrower. All one needs in this case is efficient planning with a certified tax consultant.

2. Better loan terms and flexibility

HLBT is not just about lower interest rates. It also provides better clarity and repayment flexibility to the borrowers. Some lenders even provide tenures of up to 30 years and EMI modification and customisation opportunities.

Also Read | The home loan playbook: Expert tips to save time, stress, and big money

Several others offer top up loans alongside transfer that can be used for expenses such as home redevelopment, medical needs and education.

3. Enhancement of customer satisfaction

Borrowers often consider switching due to hidden charges, processing fees, improper service at their existing financial institutions. New lenders might offer a more fair fee structure, seamless support and better digital platforms, making the switch more than just a financial decision.

Things to keep in mind before a home loan balance transfer

  • Processing fees: Typically 0.35% to 1% of the loan amount. Still, this can change with added processing fees depending on the financial institution.
  • Administrative & legal complications: This varies from lender to lender but needs to be kept in mind.
  • Prepayment penalties: There are no charges on floating-rate loans (as per RBI); fixed-rate loans may still attract fees. For more you should reach out to the customer support team of your respective financial institution.
  • Hidden costs: Always check the fine print carefully. Then ask for a detailed fee breakdown, if possible ask for a printed brochure of the same.
  • Cost-benefit analysis: Do make sure interest savings outweigh total switching costs.

Conclusion

With declining interest rates and competitive lenders, this entire year of 2025 is a smart time to consider a home loan balance transfer if the numbers are as per your expectations.

Disclaimer: Interest rates and charges mentioned are illustrative and subject to change. Please verify details with your lender or financial advisor before proceeding with a home loan balance transfer.

 

 

First Published:25 Apr 2025, 01:26 PM IST
