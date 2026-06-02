Home loan balance transfer explained: How lower rates can cut EMIs and save lakhs

For home loan borrowers, even a small reduction in interest rates can translate into significant long-term savings. A home loan balance transfer allows borrowers to achieve this by shifting their outstanding loan to another lender offering a lower interest rate, thereby reducing Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) and the overall interest burden.

This option becomes particularly valuable when the outstanding loan amount and the remaining repayment tenure are still substantial.

Explaining the concept, Atul Monga, CEO and Co-founder of BASIC Home Loan, said, “A home loan balance transfer can be beneficial for borrowers looking to avail loans at comparatively lower rates, especially when the outstanding loan amount and remaining tenure are high. Even a small reduction in interest rates can lead to meaningful savings.”

He added, "For instance, on an ₹80 lakh home loan with a 30-year tenure, a rate reduction from 9.2% to 8.6% can lower the EMI by nearly ₹3,000 per month and potentially save ₹11–12 lakh over the loan tenure. However, borrowers should carefully evaluate the benefits of a transfer after factoring in processing fees, legal charges, the remaining loan amount, and the residual tenure. Equally important is regularly reviewing loan EMIs, as borrowers who fail to do so during a declining interest-rate cycle may continue paying higher EMIs than necessary."

What is a home loan balance transfer? A home loan balance transfer is the process of transferring an existing home loan from one lender to another that offers a lower interest rate. The primary objective is to reduce borrowing costs and generate long-term savings.

What are the pros and cons of a home loan balance transfer? Such a transfer can help lower EMIs, foster peace of mind, reduce total interest outgo, boost monthly cash flows, help generate substantial long-term savings, and provide access to better loan terms or additional funding.

Major cons of such a transfer can include processing and transfer costs, a lengthy documentation process, limited savings if the home loan tenure is long and old, and the risk of a longer, more challenging repayment tenure, among other factors. Proper due diligence and consideration of all factors, therefore, is a must before deciding on any home loan balance transfer.

5 steps to lower your interest burden and save more

1. Track interest rate movements: Monitor and track market trends, understand concepts and compare your home loan rate with competing offers to identify potential savings opportunities.

2. Evaluate the transfer benefit: Calculate net savings, write facts down on paper, after considering processing charges, legal costs, and other transfer-related expenses. Don’t rush into any decision without proper due diligence.

3. Act when tenure is still long: Balance transfers deliver maximum benefits when the outstanding loan amount, total repayment time and repayment period remain high. So, understand the stipulations and proceed accordingly to extract the maximum benefit.

4. Maintain a healthy credit profile: A neat credit profile without any defaults and a strong credit score, preferably, any score of more than 750, improves your chances of securing lower interest rates from lenders.

5. Review your home loan regularly: Periodic EMI, interest rate reviews and analysis can help you avoid paying higher rates than necessary in a declining rate cycle.

Also Read | 5 financial mistakes to avoid when buying a home with family