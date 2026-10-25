Home Loan: Can improving your credit score help you secure a lower interest rate? Experts explain

Taking a home loan is a serious, long-term financial commitment. It requires a proper understanding of the fundamentals and professional guidance to ensure that the best possible borrowing decisions are made.

This is because even a negligible difference in interest rates can meaningfully affect the total interest a borrower pays over the entire repayment period. Now, it is a given that lending institutions consider several factors when determining eligibility and pricing loan offers for home loan applicants; a borrower’s credit score and overall credit profile are also important factors that play a profound role in determining the terms offered.

When an individual applicant demonstrates a strong credit profile, it signals responsible borrowing and on-time repayments. Such behaviour can help applicants secure more favourable interest rates.

Still, it is equally important to note that improving a credit score does not necessarily guarantee or automatically assure a cheaper home loan, as lending institutions also analyse and check income, existing liabilities, repayment capacity and their own lending policies.

How does your credit score affect home loan interest rates? Ajai Kumar Shukla, Managing Director & CEO, PNB Housing Finance, explained this aspect in detail, stating, “A strong credit profile can make a tangible difference to the cost of homeownership, especially as interest rates move up. A credit score in the range of 750–900 signals a consistent repayment record, builds lender confidence and can help borrowers qualify for more favourable home loan rates. At the same time, lenders are increasingly leveraging technology and AI-driven credit assessment models to expand access to credit for new-to-credit borrowers or those with limited formal credit histories, including informal income profiles.

He further added, "Flexible repayment structures and data-led lending approaches are also helping address diverse borrower needs and make home financing more accessible. It is advisable for Homebuyers to review their credit health report well before applying for a housing loan, as timely repayments and prudent borrowing can strengthen their financial profile for the future."

Hence, it is clear that a higher credit score is meaningful, as it can help improve a borrower’s negotiating position; however, the final rate depends on the lending institution’s assessment, deeper analysis, hard checks on the borrower’s profile, and other loan-clearing criteria. Well-informed home loan applicants should, hence, compare offers from multiple lending institutions instead of relying solely on their individual credit scores.

How can borrowers improve their credit score before applying? Atul Monga, CEO and Co-founder of BASIC Home Loan, touched upon this point in detail, explaining, "A healthy credit score plays an important role in determining a borrower's eligibility for a home loan and the interest rate offered by the lender. Borrowers with a low credit score may face loan rejection or be offered a loan at a higher interest rate, while those with a strong credit profile are better positioned to negotiate favourable terms."

He further added, "To improve their credit score, borrowers should pay their EMIs and credit card bills on time, reduce outstanding debt and maintain a credit utilisation ratio below 30%. While improving a credit score does not guarantee a lower interest rate, it can strengthen a borrower's negotiating position and improve their chances of securing better home-loan terms."

Therefore, it is prudent for aspiring homebuyers to check their credit report for mistakes, errors and omissions, avoid unnecessary loan applications and focus on maintaining a fairly manageable debt level. These steps can help boost and strengthen an individual’s financial profile before applying for a new home loan.

In summary, having a high credit score or working to improve a weaker one can both help an individual access better home loan terms. Still, it is only one part of the lending process and decision-making.

Also Read | Can you switch your home loan lenders multiple times? Costs involved

Maintaining a consistent repayment record, ensuring there are no missed payments or defaults on earlier loans, demonstrating adequate income, and comparing lending institutions carefully, and seeking professional guidance in case of doubts are simple yet effective ways to help aspiring borrowers make a more meaningful and potentially cost-effective home financing decision.