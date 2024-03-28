Home loan: Differences between refinancing and restructuring
Summary
- Home loans are high-ticket-loan items and EMIs on such loans are likely to be a large chunk of most household’s monthly income.
When it comes to managing your home loan, understanding the differences between refinancing and restructuring is crucial. Home loans are high-ticket-loan items and equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on such loans are likely to be a large chunk of most household’s monthly income. Servicing such debt could get challenging for a family over the long tenure of such loans. In such circumstances, what are the options before the home loan borrowers.