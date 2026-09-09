Anyone who has spent time in retail lending has seen this happen. A schoolteacher with 15 years of service and a clean repayment record applies for a home loan. She gets a sanction far smaller than she needs, or none at all. She is not a risky borrower. She is exactly the kind of customer a lender should want. Yet the system makes her wait.
Beyond the paycheck: Why the home loan system rejects the most creditworthy
SummaryIndia does not lack housing demand, and it does not lack capital. The gap lies in connecting the two for borrowers whose repayment capacity is real but hard to read from standard documents.
Anyone who has spent time in retail lending has seen this happen. A schoolteacher with 15 years of service and a clean repayment record applies for a home loan. She gets a sanction far smaller than she needs, or none at all. She is not a risky borrower. She is exactly the kind of customer a lender should want. Yet the system makes her wait.
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