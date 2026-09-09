Beyond the paycheck: Why the home loan system rejects the most creditworthy

When part of the credit risk on a loan is guaranteed, two useful things follow. Underwriting becomes more uniform, because guaranteed loans from many lenders pass through one consistent assessment framework, which brings a common yardstick where today there is a patchwork. And eligibility improves, because a lender that shares its risk can responsibly offer the same borrower a higher amount, a longer tenure or a larger share of the property value. This flexibility matters as much to the professional with a high but unconventional income as to the family stretching for its first home.