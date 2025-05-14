Salary heavy on reimbursements? You may not get the home loan or credit card you want.
SummaryA pay package heavily loaded with reimbursements may offer short-term tax benefits, but could significantly affect your home-loan eligibility and limit your access to premium credit cards.
Imagine this: you and your friend go to the same bank branch to apply for a home loan. Both of you have a cost-to-company (CTC) package of ₹15 lakh. To your surprise, your friend is offered a home loan of ₹75 lakh, while your eligibility caps out at ₹60 lakh. You’re confused. After all, your CTCs are the same.