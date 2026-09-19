Home loan EMI calculator: How much can you comfortably afford on a ₹50,000, ₹1 lakh or ₹2 lakh monthly income?

Buying a residential property is a major financial commitment, especially when most of the purchase is financed through a home loan. This is because the monthly EMI can determine how comfortably you will be able to manage other expenses and savings for retirement or emergencies.
Before borrowing money from a bank or financial institution, it is important for an individual to assess how much of their income can be allocated towards repayment without straining their finances.
Lenders usually assess how much of a borrower's income would go towards loan repayments and other fixed obligations, which is measured through the fixed obligation to income ratio, according to Adhil Shetty, CEO at BankBazaar.
Total fixed obligations, including existing EMIs and the proposed home loan EMI, typically account for around 30% to 50% of income, although the limit varies by lender and income level.
Meanwhile, banking and finance professional Nitin Lalwani said there is no one size fits all rule for a safe mortgage EMI. According to him, while keeping the home loan EMI below half of one's net income is a common benchmark, affordability ultimately depends on how much money remains after debt repayments and essential expenses.
The amount a lender is willing to approve may be higher than what the borrower can comfortably repay each month. However, buyers should not rely solely on the lender’s approval, both experts warned. Borrowers should also assess whether they can comfortably manage the EMI over the next five years, considering possible interest rate hikes (not applicable to fixed-rate loans), income disruptions and changing family expenses.
“Establishing a dedicated liquidity buffer equivalent to several months of obligations, fortified by comprehensive insurance coverage, remains a non-negotiable safeguard against systemic shocks,” Lalwani said.
A useful benchmark, when there are no other loans running, is to keep total EMI within around 40% of monthly income, Shetty said.
Here's an illustration of how much home loan EMI can someone comfortably afford on a ₹50,000, ₹1 lakh or ₹2 lakh monthly income.
|Monthly income
|Approximate EMI
|₹50,000
|₹20,000
|₹1,00,000
|₹40,000
|₹2,00,000
|₹80,000
Source: BankBazaar calculations
However, what a borrower can actually manage also depends on existing EMIs, household expenses, dependents, age, income stability, credit profile, and the loan tenure chosen. Lenders weigh all these factors when assessing repayment capacity, and property value along with loan-to-value limits also shape the final loan amount, Shetty told Livemint.
To put this in perspective, the expert noted, a ₹40 lakh home loan at 7.5% over 20 years comes to an EMI of about ₹32,200, which would work out to around 64% of a ₹50,000 monthly income, 32% of ₹1 lakh, and 16% of ₹2 lakh, showing just how differently the same loan can sit on different incomes.
Speaking on future increments or possibility of a new job with higher pay, Lalwani said that if a borrower expects their income to rise, they can consider repayment plans with increasing EMIs, such as step-up loans, to match future cash flows.
“However, financial prudence dictates that once these anticipated revenues materialise, they must be aggressively channelled toward debt amortisation and principal reduction rather than discretionary consumption,” he added.
The expert also stressed the need to distinguish between “reasonably assured and purely speculative income”, so that loan repayments remain manageable even if expected income is delayed or lower than anticipated.
According to him, the ultimate objective is to secure property without becoming "house poor," ensuring that real estate investment does not erode the financial agility required to navigate emergencies, fulfil aspirations, and sustain continuous wealth accumulation.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.