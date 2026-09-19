Home loan EMI calculator: How much can you comfortably afford on a ₹50,000, ₹1 lakh or ₹2 lakh monthly income?

Buying a residential property is a major financial commitment, especially when most of the purchase is financed through a home loan. This is because the monthly EMI can determine how comfortably you will be able to manage other expenses and savings for retirement or emergencies.

Before borrowing money from a bank or financial institution, it is important for an individual to assess how much of their income can be allocated towards repayment without straining their finances.

What share of income should go towards EMI? Lenders usually assess how much of a borrower's income would go towards loan repayments and other fixed obligations, which is measured through the fixed obligation to income ratio, according to Adhil Shetty, CEO at BankBazaar.

Total fixed obligations, including existing EMIs and the proposed home loan EMI, typically account for around 30% to 50% of income, although the limit varies by lender and income level.

Meanwhile, banking and finance professional Nitin Lalwani said there is no one size fits all rule for a safe mortgage EMI. According to him, while keeping the home loan EMI below half of one's net income is a common benchmark, affordability ultimately depends on how much money remains after debt repayments and essential expenses.

The amount a lender is willing to approve may be higher than what the borrower can comfortably repay each month. However, buyers should not rely solely on the lender’s approval, both experts warned. Borrowers should also assess whether they can comfortably manage the EMI over the next five years, considering possible interest rate hikes (not applicable to fixed-rate loans), income disruptions and changing family expenses.

“Establishing a dedicated liquidity buffer equivalent to several months of obligations, fortified by comprehensive insurance coverage, remains a non-negotiable safeguard against systemic shocks,” Lalwani said.

EMI affordability across income levels A useful benchmark, when there are no other loans running, is to keep total EMI within around 40% of monthly income, Shetty said.

Here's an illustration of how much home loan EMI can someone comfortably afford on a ₹50,000, ₹1 lakh or ₹2 lakh monthly income.

Monthly income Approximate EMI ₹ 50,000 ₹ 20,000 ₹ 1,00,000 ₹ 40,000 ₹ 2,00,000 ₹ 80,000 Source: BankBazaar calculations

However, what a borrower can actually manage also depends on existing EMIs, household expenses, dependents, age, income stability, credit profile, and the loan tenure chosen. Lenders weigh all these factors when assessing repayment capacity, and property value along with loan-to-value limits also shape the final loan amount, Shetty told Livemint.

To put this in perspective, the expert noted, a ₹40 lakh home loan at 7.5% over 20 years comes to an EMI of about ₹32,200, which would work out to around 64% of a ₹50,000 monthly income, 32% of ₹1 lakh, and 16% of ₹2 lakh, showing just how differently the same loan can sit on different incomes.

Assessing affordability: Current vs future income Speaking on future increments or possibility of a new job with higher pay, Lalwani said that if a borrower expects their income to rise, they can consider repayment plans with increasing EMIs, such as step-up loans, to match future cash flows.

“However, financial prudence dictates that once these anticipated revenues materialise, they must be aggressively channelled toward debt amortisation and principal reduction rather than discretionary consumption,” he added.

The expert also stressed the need to distinguish between “reasonably assured and purely speculative income”, so that loan repayments remain manageable even if expected income is delayed or lower than anticipated.