Home loan EMI: How much salary do you need for a ₹50 lakh, ₹75 lakh or ₹1 crore home?

Buying a home is a major financial decision that requires long-term planning and a significant financial commitment. Affordability depends on more than just the property's price. Before deciding how much to borrow, buyers must assess their monthly income, down payment, loan tenure, existing debt and other financial obligations.

This is important because a home loan requires careful financial planning. If a borrower struggles to manage repayments, it can lead to financial complications and adversely affect their credit score and overall credit profile. With these factors in mind, let us examine how much monthly salary an individual needs to afford a home priced at ₹50 lakh, ₹75 lakh, or ₹1 crore.

How much salary do you need to buy a home? Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn, explained the income requirements for different property values.

“Buying a home worth ₹50 lakh, ₹75 lakh or ₹1 crore requires careful assessment of income, savings and long-term financial commitments. Assuming a 20% down payment, a 20-year home loan at an illustrative interest rate of 8.5% would result in monthly EMIs of approximately ₹34,700, ₹52,100 and ₹69,400, respectively. To keep the EMI within 35–40% of monthly take-home income, buyers should ideally earn around ₹87,000– ₹1 lakh for a ₹50 lakh home, ₹1.3– ₹1.5 lakh for a ₹75 lakh home, and ₹1.74– ₹2 lakh for a ₹1 crore home.”

He further added, “These estimates assume there are no significant existing loan obligations. Buyers must also maintain funds for stamp duty, registration, interiors, maintenance, and emergencies, in addition to the down payment. While banks may approve higher loan amounts depending on eligibility, the real measure of affordability is whether the EMI can be paid comfortably without compromising essential expenses, insurance, retirement savings or other financial goals. Homebuyers should compare interest rates and loan terms carefully, as even a small change in the rate can affect the total repayment significantly.”

The table below outlines the estimated monthly EMIs and income requirements for different property values, helping prospective buyers assess whether a home purchase would remain financially manageable over the loan tenure.

Property price Down payment (20%) Home loan (80%) Monthly EMI Suggested monthly take-home income ₹ 50 lakh ₹ 10 lakh ₹ 40 lakh ₹ 34,700 ₹ 87,000– ₹ 1 lakh ₹ 75 lakh ₹ 15 lakh ₹ 60 lakh ₹ 52,100 ₹ 1.3– ₹ 1.5 lakh ₹ 1 crore ₹ 20 lakh ₹ 80 lakh ₹ 69,400 ₹ 1.74– ₹ 2 lakh

Note: These are illustrative estimates based on a 20-year loan at 8.5% interest. The income ranges assume the EMI accounts for approximately 35–40% of monthly take-home pay. Actual costs and eligibility will vary.

What should homebuyers consider before taking a loan? The down payment is only one part of the upfront cost of buying a home. Prospective buyers should also budget separately for expenses such as:

Stamp duty charges. Registration expenses. Interiors. Society charges (if any). Associated miscellaneous expenses. This list is indicative rather than exhaustive. Buying a home involves substantial upfront costs, followed by recurring expenses to maintain the property. Buyers should account for these costs when calculating the total amount they need to set aside.

Borrowers should also maintain an adequate emergency fund to cover unforeseen expenses while continuing to pay their home loan EMIs. This can help prevent them from taking on additional debt during a financial setback.

Existing EMIs on other loans, dependent-related expenses and regular household costs must also be factored into the calculation, as these reduce the income available for home loan repayments.

Ultimately, a home is affordable when its EMI fits comfortably within the household budget, not merely when a lender approves the loan. Ideally, total monthly loan repayments should remain within 35–40% of monthly take-home income, with the upper end of that range requiring particular care.

Such financial planning can help borrowers choose a property that allows them to meet their monthly expenses, maintain adequate insurance and continue saving for other financial goals without putting undue pressure on their finances.