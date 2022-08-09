Home loan EMI: Money task for existing borrowers after RBI rate hike

According to tax and investment experts, home loan lenders reset MCLR-linked long term loans in 6 months and repo rate linked long term loans in three months. They have their own cycle of loan rest period and hence it may happen that the recent 1.4 per cent interest rate hike may get added in one's home loan EMI in upcoming loan reset cycle. They said that in case of home loan interest rate hike, generally banks don't increase monthly EMI but they increase the tenure of repayment as it won't require fresh loan agreement with the home loan borrower. However, it is better for the borrower to get its home loan EMI raised if he or she is able to bear the burnt of monthly EMI rise.