Home loan EMI: Why paying more than 30% of income could hurt your financial freedom

Are you planning to purchase a new home? Have you planned your home loan EMIs in advance in accordance with your monthly income? These are some fundamental questions that must be answered first in order to avoid a difficult-to-manage home loan.

Furthermore, it is a given that owning a new home is a dream for many across the country; still, stretching yourself financially to purchase a bigger, more expensive property can eventually complicate your finances and cost you dearly. This is because excessively high Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) can reduce your financial flexibility, peace of mind and affect your long-term wealth creation. It can also force you to take a top-up loan or an entirely new loan to manage a difficult home loan EMI.

This calls for self-introspection and honest assessment, and highlights the significance of professional guidance before deciding on any particular home loan EMI amount. Many home buyers generally overlook this fundamental aspect and focus only on maximising their loan eligibility, rather than acknowledging what they can comfortably afford to repay.

Also Read | How to use a home loan EMI calculator to plan your home purchase in 2026

As a result, a large chunk of their monthly income goes towards home loan EMI payments, leaving limited scope for savings, investments, emergency funds, or other financial goals such as children's education and retirement planning. In such a backdrop, any unexpected event, such as a job loss, a medical emergency, or a rise in interest rates, can further strain household finances and add to life's stress.

Amit Prakash, Co-Founder and CBO, Urban Money, explains this concept, highlighting, “A home loan should support long-term wealth creation, not compromise financial stability. As a rule of thumb, your EMI should ideally be within 25–30% of your monthly income, leaving enough room for savings, investments, and unexpected expenses. Planning your home purchase well in advance helps strike the right balance between aspiration and financial freedom.”

What does the 25–30% EMI rule look like? A simple way to check whether you are handling your home loan EMI properly is to ensure it is within 25-30% of your monthly income, as Amit explained. Such an approach will allow you to handle other expenses, such as investments, insurance, and day-to-day spending on utilities and groceries, more effectively. Let us now look at some examples to better understand this rule:

Monthly Income Ideal EMI (25% of Income) Upper Limit (30% of Income) ₹ 1,00,000 ₹ 25,000 ₹ 30,000 ₹ 75,000 ₹ 18,750 ₹ 22,500 ₹ 50,000 ₹ 12,500 ₹ 15,000

If this advice is followed after proper due diligence and consultation from a certified financial planner, it can go a long way to help home loan borrowers avoid becoming ‘house rich and cash poor.’ It will also ensure that home ownership remains a pleasant experience holistically, while leaving enough room to meet other financial objectives and navigate life's ups and downs with confidence.

It is also wise to look beyond loan eligibility and understand the home loan offer conceptually and evaluate the total cost of homeownership, including maintenance charges, property taxes, insurance, registration costs, and furnishing expenses.

How can you boost your monthly cash flows? This can be accomplished by opting for a higher down payment on your home loan or selecting a home loan tenure that keeps EMIs meaningfully manageable. This will also bolster your future financial planning in a constructive manner.