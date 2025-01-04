Money
Turning housing loan interest into cost of acquisition during property sale
Summary
- From April 2023, the law clarifies that any interest claimed as a deduction under house property income cannot be included in the cost of acquisition. However, unclaimed housing loan interest can still help reduce capital gains liability during property sales. Here's how.
With housing loan interest rates remaining reasonable over the years, many taxpayers have turned to loans to fund their residential property purchases.
