Turning housing loan interest into cost of acquisition during property sale

For let-out properties, there may be situations where the interest is treated as a deduction, but the loss under the "Income from House Property" head is capped at ₹2,00,000. In such cases, the excess loss can be carried forward for up to eight years and set off against future house property income. Since this carried-forward loss is already treated as a deduction, it cannot be included as part of the cost of acquisition for capital gains purposes.