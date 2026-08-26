Home Loan Insurance Claim Rejected After Borrower’s Death: NCDRC Explains Why Medical History Disclosure Matters

A home loan insurance policy does not necessarily protect a borrower's family from the outstanding loan if the policyholder is found to have withheld material information about a pre-existing illness. A recent National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) order shows why accurately filling out the insurance proposal form can be critical.

In an order dated 17 August 2026, the NCDRC dismissed a plea filed by the family of Mohammad Hussain and upheld ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd.'s decision to reject a claim under a home loan insurance policy. The Commission found that Hussain had failed to disclose material information about his health when taking the insurance cover.

Borrower died, insurer rejected home loan claim Hussain had taken a home loan of ₹4,26,801 from Dewan Housing Finance Ltd., now represented by Piramal Capital Housing Finance Ltd., on 13 March 2012. The loan was covered by a Home Assure insurance policy issued by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

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The policy was obtained against a single premium of ₹21,801. Hussain died on 14 March 2014. His family expected the insurance policy to discharge the outstanding loan, but the insurer rejected the claim on the ground that Hussain had suppressed his medical history. The lender continued deducting the monthly instalment of ₹7,367 from the bank account of Hussain's son, Adil Mohammad.

The family first approached the District Consumer Forum, which directed the insurer to pay the remaining loan amount after Hussain's death and reimburse the instalments deducted thereafter. It also awarded ₹50,000 as compensation for mental agony and ₹5,000 towards litigation costs.

ICICI Prudential challenged that decision before the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which set aside the District Forum's order. The family then approached the NCDRC.

The NCDRC has now upheld the State Commission's decision and dismissed the revision petition.

What did the insurance proposal form say? The case turned on Hussain's answers in the Home Assure Enrollment Form.

The form specifically asked whether the applicant had consulted a doctor for an ailment or been hospitalised for a disorder. It also asked about diabetes or raised blood sugar, high blood pressure, kidney disorders and several other medical conditions.

Hussain answered "No" to the relevant health questions.

However, medical records placed before the Commission showed that he had been hospitalised from 9 February to 9 March 2011 for uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, P-neuropathy, nephropathy and sepsis. The medical certificate also stated that he would require prolonged therapy and could require amputation in the future.

The insurer also relied on an Apollo Hospital discharge record from February-March 2014. It recorded Type 2 diabetes and hypertension since 2009, chronic kidney disease since January 2014, sepsis, diabetic foot and encephalopathy.

The Commission held that the earlier treatment was material information because it could have influenced the decision of a prudent insurer. It therefore concluded that the insurer was justified in repudiating the claim.

Why Section 45 did not help the family The family argued that Section 45 of the Insurance Act, 1938 prevented the insurer from questioning the policy after two years.

The NCDRC agreed that this case had to be considered under the pre-2015 version of Section 45, because the claim was repudiated in June 2014. Under that version, after two years an insurer could still question a policy if it established that the statement involved a material matter or suppressed a material fact, was fraudulently made and that the policyholder knew the statement was false.

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The Commission noted that the Home Assure policy took effect from 29 February 2012, while Hussain died on 14 March 2014. It said that, despite the two-year period, the insurer had discharged its burden by establishing that material health information had been suppressed.

The NCDRC therefore concluded that Section 45 did not assist the complainants and that ICICI Prudential was justified in rejecting the claim. The revision petition was dismissed.

What home loan insurance buyers should learn The case highlights the importance of treating the insurance proposal form as a substantive part of the underwriting process rather than a routine formality.