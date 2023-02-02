Home loan interest benefit can only be taken once now
Budget 2023 has finally plugged a loophole that was exploited by homebuyers, particularly those who had availed of home loans
Budget 2023 has finally plugged a loophole that was exploited by homebuyers, particularly those who had availed of home loans. Many of them were claiming deduction twice on the interest paid—at the time of servicing the loan and while selling the property. Not anymore.
