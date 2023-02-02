Home loan interest benefit can only be taken once now

One, under section 80C, you can claim deduction for home loan principal repayment for an amount of up to ₹1.5 lakh. You can do this if you haven’t exhausted this limit on other investments and expenses permitted for deduction under this section. Batra points out that deduction for home loan principal repayment is allowed only after the construction is complete and the completion certificate has been awarded. No deduction will be allowed during the under-construction years. He says, “The property on which this deduction is claimed cannot be sold before five years from the year of acquisition." For example, if you buy a house in January 2023 (FY 2023), then you can sell the property only after 1 April 2028 (that is five financial years after FY2023). “If sold before that, the deduction claimed will be treated as your income in the year of sale and will be taxed as such," says Batra.