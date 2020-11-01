"In an extension of its festive offers announced recently, the SBI offers a credit score-based concession of up to 20 bps, raised from 10 bps earlier, for a home loan of above ₹30 lakhs and below ₹2 crore across India," the lender said. The same concession would also be applicable for a loan amount of up to ₹3 crore in eight metro cities. An additional 5 bps concession for all home loans will be given if applied through YONO, it added. 5 bps interest concession will be provided to women borrowers, the bank further mentioned.