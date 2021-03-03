Home loan interest rates at a new low: Latest offer by SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Bank has announced a 10 basis points (bps) cut in its home loan rates for a limited period, claiming its offering to be the lowest in the market. Customers will be able to avail of home loans for 6.65 per cent till 31 March as part of a special offer after the rate reduction, the bank said in a statement. The 6.65 per cent rate is applicable to both home loans and Balance Transfer Loans across amounts. This is a limited period offer ending on 31 March. The lender is also giving a 100% waiver on processing fees.

