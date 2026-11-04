Home loan interest rates for Diwali 2026: Planning to buy a house? Check rates starting at 7.25% across major banks

With Diwali approaching on 8 November, prospective homebuyers looking to turn the festive season into an opportunity to purchase their dream house may also be evaluating their financing options. While property developers are rolling out festive offers, home loan interest rates remain an important factor to consider before making a long-term financial commitment.
Home loan interest rates currently start at 7.25% per annum at some public sector banks. However, rates vary significantly across lenders, loan amounts and borrower profiles. Here is a look at the latest home loan interest rates across public sector banks, private banks and housing finance companies.
Among public sector banks, Bank of Maharashtra and Central Bank of India offer the lowest starting interest rates at 7.25% per annum across all three loan categories in the latest comparison.
Bank of India and Indian Bank follow with starting rates of 7.35%, while Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India offer rates starting at 7.40%. State Bank of India (SBI) has a starting interest rate of 7.50%, with its published rate range extending up to 8.80%.
Public sector bank
Rate
|Bank of Maharashtra
|7.25-9.90%
|Central Bank of India
|7.25-9.40%
|Bank of India
|7.35-10.50%
|Bank of Baroda
|7.40-9.40%
|State Bank of India
|7.50-8.80%
|Source: Paisabazaar, rates as of 4 November 2026.
Among private sector banks, HSBC offers home loans starting at 7.45% per annum across all three loan categories. Kotak Mahindra Bank follows with starting rates of 7.60%, while HDFC Bank offers rates starting at 8%.
Axis Bank's rates start at 8%, while ICICI Bank offers home loans starting at 8.75%.
However, the difference between the starting and upper-end rates can be substantial. For instance, Bandhan Bank's rates range from 8.80% to 13.77%, depending on the loan and borrower profile.
Private sector bank
Rate
|HSBC Bank
|7.45% onwards
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|7.60% onwards
|Federal Bank
|7.50-9.25%
|HDFC Bank
|8% onwards
|Axis Bank
|8-9.10%
|Source: Paisabazaar, rates as of 4 November 2026.
Homebuyers can also compare rates offered by housing finance companies, which provide an alternative to traditional bank financing.
LIC Housing Finance offers the lowest starting rate among the listed HFCs at 7.40% per annum. Bajaj Housing Finance and ICICI Home Finance follow with starting rates of 7.50%.
Godrej Housing Finance offers rates starting at 7.65%, while Aditya Birla Capital's rates start at 7.87%.
Housing finance company
Rate
|LIC Housing Finance
|7.40% onwards
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|7.50% onwards
|ICICI Home Finance
|7.50% onwards
|Godrej Housing Finance
|7.65% onwards
|Aditya Birla Capital
|7.87% onwards
|Source: Paisabazaar, rates as of 4 November 2026.
While festive offers can make home purchases attractive, borrowers should evaluate the complete cost of financing before signing a loan agreement.
Credit score and eligibility: Lenders consider credit scores, income, existing liabilities and repayment history while deciding the applicable interest rate. The lowest advertised rate may be available only to borrowers meeting specific eligibility conditions.
Processing fees and additional charges: A lender offering a slightly higher interest rate but waiving processing fees may not necessarily be cheaper over the long term. Compare processing charges, legal and valuation fees, and other applicable costs.
Floating versus fixed interest rates: Most home loans are linked to external benchmarks, which means the applicable interest rate and EMI can change when the benchmark rate changes. Borrowers should understand how their lender handles rate revisions.
Down payment and emergency savings: Do not exhaust your savings to maximise the down payment. Homebuyers should account for stamp duty, registration, interiors and moving expenses, while retaining sufficient emergency savings.
For those planning to purchase a home this Diwali, festive discounts and attractive home loan rates can provide an opportunity to compare financing options. However, the decision should ultimately depend on affordability, the property's suitability and the total borrowing cost rather than the auspicious timing of the purchase.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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