Home loan interest rates: These are the rates charged by top 5 banks

Before borrowing a home loan, borrowers tend to compare interest rates offered by different banks. Most banks usually charge interest rates between 9-11 per cent, however, the rate varies on the basis of credit score and the amount of loan borrowed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interest rates offered by the most top banks HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank charges an interest rate of 8.55 percent to 9.10 percent for salaried and self-employed borrowers. The standard home loan rates for salaried and self-employed ranges between 8.9 to 9.60 percent.

These are the interest rates charged by HDFC Bank on home loans.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank charges 9 percent from the borrowers with credit score of 800, and those with credit score between 750-800 are offered 9.10 percent (for self-employed) and 9 percent (for salaried). These are the special rates valid till Feb 29, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Current interest rates charged by ICICI Bank.

The standard home loan rates range between 9.25 percent to 9.90 per cent (for salaried persons) based on the amount of loan, and between 9.40 percent to 10.05 percent for self-employed borrowers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender charges 8.70 percent from salaried borrowers and 8.75 percent from the self-employed persons.

Interest rates charged by Kotak Mahindra Bank on its home loans.

Bank of Baroda: The state lender offers an interest which is anywhere between 8.40 percent to 10.60 percent to the salaried borrowers, and the same interest rate to non-salaried as well, as the table shows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interest rates charged by Bank of Baroda on its home loans.

This is the current flexible interest rate. The fixed interest rate offered to salaried borrowers is in the range of 10.15 to 11.50 percent.

The non-salaried, however, are offered an interest in the range of 10.25 to 11.60 percent.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): This state lender offers housing loans to borrowers at a rate that ranges between 9.40 percent to 11.10 percent based on the amount of loan, credit score and LTV (loan to value) ratio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For instance, when LTV is less than or equal to 80 percent and credit score is more than 800, the interest rate is 9.40 percent for tenure up to 10 years and 9.90 for longer tenures.

As the LTV ratio increases and credit score falls, the interest rate increases.

