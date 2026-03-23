Home loan interest rates March 2026: Top 7 PSU banks compared and 5 key things to check before applying

Interest rate type: Before you submit your home loan application, you should have complete clarity about the kind of home loan interest rate that will be applied to you. Fixed or floating rates can impact repayments over time. In case of any doubts, you should read the loan offer brochure carefully and resolve problems with the designated customer support executive.

Processing fees : Prominent lending institutions across the country charge 1-2% of the loan amount as processing fees to clear home loans, provided other requirements, such as credit scores , past payment history, etc., meet the basic eligibility criteria. You should be clear about these charges and the total home loan amount you will get before you submit your application. This clarity avoids surprises later on.

Prepayment and foreclosure charges : Carefully check and understand the terms and conditions of any foreclosure or prepayment charges that the bank will apply to you if you decide on closing out your home loan early. You should ensure that you are clear about these charges and any ‘penalty’ that the bank may impose on you if you decide to close out on your home loan early.

Applicable home loan tenure : The total home loan tenure you choose determines the EMIs payable. Longer loan tenures reduce monthly EMIs but increase total interest costs. Shorter repayment tenures increase EMIs and lower total interest, but they can be difficult to manage since borrowers must pay higher amounts each month.