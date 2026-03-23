Home loan interest rates March 2026: Top 7 PSU banks compared and 5 key things to check before applying

As the real estate market in the country continues to evolve and attract buyers amid ongoing global geopolitical challenges, such as the Iran-US/Israel and Russia-Ukraine wars, choosing the most appropriate home loan becomes critical.
Public Sector Banks (PSUs) continue to remain the preferred option for many due to their seamless integration, competitive interest rates, easy-to-understand lending terms and wide branch network.
This write-up focuses on home loan interest rates offered by leading PSU banks in March 2026. By following these interest rates and understanding other associated terms and conditions, borrowers can make appropriate home loan decisions.
|Bank Name
|Up to ₹30 lakh
|Above ₹30 lakh to ₹75 lakh
|Above ₹75 lakh
|State Bank of India
|7.25–8.70%
|7.25–8.70%
|7.25–8.70%
|Bank of Baroda
|7.20–9.00%
|7.20–9.00%
|7.20–9.25%
|Union Bank of India
|7.15–9.50%
|7.15–9.50%
|7.15–9.50%
|Punjab National Bank
|7.25–9.10%
|7.20–9.00%
|7.20–9.00%
|Bank of India
|7.10–10.00%
|7.10–10.00%
|7.10–10.25%
|Canara Bank
|7.25–10.00%
|7.20–10.00%
|7.15–9.90%
|UCO Bank
|7.15–9.25%
|7.15–9.25%
|7.15–9.25%
Note: Home loan rates discussed above are illustrative in nature and are subject to change. Borrowers should check the official website of the respective bank for the latest rates, applicable taxes and other conditions.
In conclusion, home loans can definitely be stepping stones to property ownership, but they still carry financial complications and risks, such as high EMIs, interest rate fluctuations, potential fines and penalties if you delay EMIs, and, in serious cases, legal action if a borrower defaults.
That is why you should consider consulting a certified financial advisor and ensure you make informed, professionally guided decisions based on your current financial situation and long-term economic objectives.
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