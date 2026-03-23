Home loan interest rates March 2026: Top 7 PSU banks compared and 5 key things to check before applying

Home loan interest rates March 2026: PSU banks comparison highlights latest rates, charges, tenure options and eligibility factors. It helps borrowers choose cost-effective home loan plans and make better financial decisions.

Shivam Shukla
Published23 Mar 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Home loan interest rates offered by PSU banks in March 2026 are compared to give a clear view of current rates. This helps in smarter home loan planning and better financial decisions.
Home loan interest rates offered by PSU banks in March 2026 are compared to give a clear view of current rates. This helps in smarter home loan planning and better financial decisions.

As the real estate market in the country continues to evolve and attract buyers amid ongoing global geopolitical challenges, such as the Iran-US/Israel and Russia-Ukraine wars, choosing the most appropriate home loan becomes critical.

Public Sector Banks (PSUs) continue to remain the preferred option for many due to their seamless integration, competitive interest rates, easy-to-understand lending terms and wide branch network.

This write-up focuses on home loan interest rates offered by leading PSU banks in March 2026. By following these interest rates and understanding other associated terms and conditions, borrowers can make appropriate home loan decisions.

Home loan interest rates – March 2026

Bank NameUp to 30 lakhAbove 30 lakh to 75 lakhAbove 75 lakh
State Bank of India7.25–8.70%7.25–8.70%7.25–8.70%
Bank of Baroda7.20–9.00%7.20–9.00%7.20–9.25%
Union Bank of India7.15–9.50%7.15–9.50%7.15–9.50%
Punjab National Bank7.25–9.10%7.20–9.00%7.20–9.00%
Bank of India7.10–10.00%7.10–10.00%7.10–10.25%
Canara Bank7.25–10.00%7.20–10.00%7.15–9.90%
UCO Bank7.15–9.25%7.15–9.25%7.15–9.25%

Note: Home loan rates discussed above are illustrative in nature and are subject to change. Borrowers should check the official website of the respective bank for the latest rates, applicable taxes and other conditions.

Also Read | Bengaluru Techies Are Reconsidering Home Loans Amid AI Surge | Explained

5 key factors to check before you apply for a home loan

  1. Interest rate type: Before you submit your home loan application, you should have complete clarity about the kind of home loan interest rate that will be applied to you. Fixed or floating rates can impact repayments over time. In case of any doubts, you should read the loan offer brochure carefully and resolve problems with the designated customer support executive.
  2. Processing fees: Prominent lending institutions across the country charge 1-2% of the loan amount as processing fees to clear home loans, provided other requirements, such as credit scores, past payment history, etc., meet the basic eligibility criteria. You should be clear about these charges and the total home loan amount you will get before you submit your application. This clarity avoids surprises later on.
  3. Prepayment and foreclosure charges: Carefully check and understand the terms and conditions of any foreclosure or prepayment charges that the bank will apply to you if you decide on closing out your home loan early. You should ensure that you are clear about these charges and any ‘penalty’ that the bank may impose on you if you decide to close out on your home loan early.
  4. Applicable home loan tenure: The total home loan tenure you choose determines the EMIs payable. Longer loan tenures reduce monthly EMIs but increase total interest costs. Shorter repayment tenures increase EMIs and lower total interest, but they can be difficult to manage since borrowers must pay higher amounts each month.
  5. Eligibility and documentation: Before your final submission of any home loan application, you should go through the minimum required eligibility criteria, such as income, credit history, past payment history, age, etc., to ensure your home loan application is accepted. A rejection can impact your credit score, making it difficult to secure future credit, whether for new home loans, credit cards, or personal loans.

Also Read | Future EMI cut becomes sales pitch for affordable home loans

In conclusion, home loans can definitely be stepping stones to property ownership, but they still carry financial complications and risks, such as high EMIs, interest rate fluctuations, potential fines and penalties if you delay EMIs, and, in serious cases, legal action if a borrower defaults.

That is why you should consider consulting a certified financial advisor and ensure you make informed, professionally guided decisions based on your current financial situation and long-term economic objectives.

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