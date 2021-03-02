Home loan interest rates: What SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank offer

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced a 10 basis points (bps) cut in its home loan rates for a limited period, claiming its offering to be the lowest in the market.

Customers will be able to avail of home loans for 6.65 per cent till 31 March as part of a special offer after the rate reduction, the bank said in a statement.

Interest rates are linked to borrowers' credit score and the Loan to Value (LTV) ratio, Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

The 6.65 per cent rate is applicable to both home loans and Balance Transfer Loans across amounts, it said.

The move comes hours after the State Bank of India (SBI) cut its offering to 6.70 per cent. This is a limited period offer ending on 31 March. The lender is also giving a 100% waiver on processing fees.

Saloni Narayan, DMD (Retail Business), SBI said, “Our customers have complete trust in us because of our total transparency. The reduced interest rates are one of the best interest rates in Home Loans anyone can wish for."

SBI home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.70% for loans up to ₹75 lakh and 6.75% for loans above ₹75 lakh. SBI, being the market leader in home finance, takes ownership in bolstering consumer sentiments. The affordability for the consumer increases immensely with the present offerings as the EMI will be reduced.

Home loan rates were already at a 15-year-low, as banks compete in a market with low credit demand.

