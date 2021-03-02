Home loan interest rates: What SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank offer

SBI home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.70% for loans up to ₹75 lakh and 6.75% for loans above ₹75 lakh. SBI, being the market leader in home finance, takes ownership in bolstering consumer sentiments. The affordability for the consumer increases immensely with the present offerings as the EMI will be reduced.

