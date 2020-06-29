Home loan moratorium can affect tax benefits

In the example mentioned above, the interest cost for the first year in the loan goes up from ₹3,96,181 lakh to ₹4,10,778. But there will be no difference in the deduction benefit as you can claim a maximum ₹2 lakh in a year. But if you have only a few years left to repay your loan, the interest payment may be less than the ₹2 lakh limit as the principal will constitute a larger part of the EMI. In such cases, a higher interest payment will result in higher deduction benefit. In the same example, if you had only five years left for loan repayment, your annual interest amount of ₹1,52,378 would increase to ₹1,66,974 if you opted for a moratorium. The deduction benefit will also increase by that much.