Buying a house from an NRI? Your home loan could be capped at 60% of value
Summary
- The TDS component is a serious problem when seeking a home loan as the bank will not fund it. A home buyer has two options: ask the NRI seller to get a lower TDS certificate or pay the tax from the downpayment
Mumbai-based resident Chitransh had finally found his dream home. He and the seller, an NRI, agreed on a payment structure: 10% as a token amount, 15% within a month, and the remaining after securing a loan from the bank. The house price was ₹2.6 crore, and Chitransh wanted to finance ₹1.95 crore through a loan.