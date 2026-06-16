Home loan overdraft vs regular loan: When a higher interest rate can still save you lakhs

Aprajita Sharma
6 min read16 Jun 2026, 02:12 PM IST
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The catch is that OD loans typically carry a slightly higher interest rate than a regular home loan.(iStockphoto)
Summary
A home loan overdraft lets borrowers park surplus cash against their loan while retaining access to it. Here's when the potential savings outweigh the higher interest rate.

You have taken a home loan and want to pay it off early. But when bonuses, business income or other windfalls arrive, you face a trade-off: use the money to reduce the loan or keep it available for emergencies and other needs.

A home loan overdraft (OD) account is designed to address that dilemma. It allows borrowers to park surplus funds against their home loan while retaining access to the money when needed. The catch is that OD loans typically carry a slightly higher interest rate than a regular home loan.

For borrowers who maintain sizeable savings balances, however, experts say the structure can still generate substantial savings despite the higher rate.

What is a home loan OD?

A home loan OD combines the features of a home loan and an overdraft account. Any money parked in the overdraft account is treated as a reduction in the effective loan outstanding for interest calculation purposes. Interest is charged only on the net outstanding amount after adjusting for the balance maintained in the OD account.

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The facility has been around for years under products such as SBI Maxgain and Bank of Baroda Home Loan Advantage. Yet it remains relatively underutilized because many borrowers are unfamiliar with how it works and whether it suits their financial situation.

How does it work?

If a borrower has a home loan outstanding of 1 crore and maintains 15 lakh in the linked OD account, interest will be charged only on 85 lakh.

Unlike a regular part-prepayment, the money parked in the OD account remains accessible and can be withdrawn whenever required. The trade-off is that home loan OD products typically carry a slightly higher interest rate than standard home loans.

Because interest is charged on a lower effective loan balance while the EMI changes only marginally, a larger portion of each EMI goes toward principal repayment, helping shorten the loan tenure.

How much can a borrower save?

Consider a borrower paying an interest rate of 8.5% on a 1 crore home loan with a tenure of 20 years. The EMI works out to 86,782. Over the loan tenure, the borrower pays total interest of about 1.08 crore and repays around 2.08 crore.

Now assume the borrower opts for a home loan OD carrying an interest rate of 8.9%. The EMI will come in at 89,330 for the same tenure, an additional outgo of 2,548. If the borrower is able to maintain an average balance of 15 lakh in the OD account throughout the loan tenure, the effective loan amount on which interest is charged falls to 85 lakh.

Even though the OD loan carries a higher interest rate, the surplus balance substantially reduces the interest burden. The effective loan tenure falls to around 13.8 years and the total repayment reduces to approximately 1.63 crore.

This translates into a gross saving of roughly 45.4 lakh compared with a regular home loan.

The calculation, however, does not end there.

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The 15 lakh parked in the OD account could have earned returns elsewhere. If the same amount had been invested in a fixed deposit earning a post-tax return of 5%, the borrower would have earned approximately 14.4 lakh over the same period of 13.8 years. The additional monthly outgo of 2,548 would have generated another 6.15 lakh.

These represent the opportunity cost of parking the money in the OD account instead of an FD.

After accounting for the combined foregone income, the net benefit from the home loan OD still works out to roughly 25 lakh in this example.

The key comparison, therefore, is not between parking money in an OD account and earning nothing. It is between the interest saved on the home loan and the post-tax return that money could have earned elsewhere.

"Home loan interest is calculated on a daily basis. You may keep withdrawing and adding funds as per your requirement. The money will work for you," said Jagadeesh Mohan, Founder, EMI Saver, a fintech in the home loan space.

Who should consider a home loan OD?

A home loan OD can work well for borrowers who maintain a large emergency fund, receive regular bonuses, incentives or business income that often remains idle for long periods, or hold substantial balances in savings accounts or fixed deposits.

The larger and more consistent the surplus balance, the greater the benefit from the OD structure.

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"Balance parked in FDs or debt instruments adds to your income because you have to pay tax on the interest earned. By parking it in a home loan OD, you reduce your taxable income while also lowering the effective interest cost on the home loan. Go for it if you can set aside at least 5% of your home loan in the OD account," said Mohan.

Beyond math

A home loan OD can reduce interest costs, but it may not always be the best destination for surplus money.

"Mathematically, a home loan overdraft (OD) works better than a regular home loan. However, we recommend it based on a client's risk profile. For instance, if someone has an outstanding home loan of 50 lakh and receives a windfall of 40 lakh, that money could potentially generate higher returns if invested rather than being used to prepay the loan or parked in the OD account. That said, a conservative investor may prefer to become debt-free as early as possible, while an aggressive investor may choose to deploy the money into higher-yielding assets," says registered investment advisor Ajay Pruthi, founder of PLNR, a fixed-fee advisory platform.

For borrowers who prefer safety and liquidity, however, an OD can be an attractive option.

"Similarly, when we come across clients holding substantial amounts in fixed deposits but are reluctant to use them for loan prepayment, we often recommend moving those funds to a home loan OD account. This helps them save interest on the loan while also avoiding the tax liability associated with FD interest," he adds.

Who may not benefit?

A home loan OD may be less suitable for borrowers with little or no surplus cash after paying monthly expenses and EMIs, those who expect to maintain only small balances in the OD account, or investors who would otherwise deploy their money in higher-return assets and are comfortable with the associated risks.

Borrowers with an existing home loan can enquire with their lender about switching to an OD product or transfer the outstanding balance to another bank's home loan OD facility, subject to eligibility criteria and underwriting requirements.

A home loan OD is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Its effectiveness depends largely on a borrower's ability to maintain a sizeable surplus balance over an extended period. The decision should be driven not only by the loan rate but also by how much money can realistically remain parked in the OD account over the life of the loan. For borrowers with limited surplus funds, a regular home loan with a lower interest rate may still be the better option.

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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