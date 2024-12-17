The home you want to buy already has a loan on it. What should you do?

Once the loan is approved, the lender will first send ₹80 lakh through a demand draft in favor of Aarav's bank. This money can only be used to repay the loan. This is done so that the first bank releases the original property documents. Banks do this only after the dues are paid in full. The balance of ₹20 lakh will then be transferred to the seller’s account. To be sure, the buyers' contribution of ₹50 lakh is first given to the seller, after which the bank will disburse the loan.