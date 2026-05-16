Home loan planning tips to avoid costly financial mistakes when buying a family home

Are you looking to purchase a new home with your family? Have you planned the home loan, and how will you manage its repayment? Buying a home with family is often considered an emotional decision. This is because it brings stability and the enthusiasm of ownership.

Still, one should not get carried away while making long-term investment and borrowing decisions. You have to plan the entire home loan properly and also consider joint ownership to reduce financial pressure.

What you must factor in is that shared ownership can help address your financial challenges, boost loan eligibility, and help the entire family navigate major challenges and invest in better or bigger properties.

Still, without sensible planning, clarity about finances, or even joint ownership, it can turn into a difficult experience. This makes it critical for families to turn to home buying with integrity, transparency, discipline and practical personal finance planning.

Atul Monga, CEO & Co-Founder, BASIC Home Loan, adds to this saying, “Buying a home with family in India reflects trust, but it also demands structure. One of the most common gaps is not clearly defining ownership, repayment roles, and tax responsibilities from the beginning. Often, a co-borrower is chosen without fully assessing their financial stability. Many buyers are also focused on maximising eligibility, while overlooking whether the EMI remains sustainable over time, especially as interest rates change and impact overall costs. Finally, the absence of clear legal agreements and exit plans can cause problems down the road. Joint loans work best when everything is planned with clarity and long-term discipline.”

Keeping these important points in mind, let us discuss several major mistakes to avoid when making a new home purchase.

5 mistakes to avoid while buying a home

I. Failing to define ownership and repayment roles clearly It goes without saying that one of the biggest mistakes families make is assuming ‘mutual understanding’ is enough to decide on a new home loan and proceed with the home-buying process. Still, this can backfire because errors of judgment can result in making meeting EMI obligations challenging, and missing EMIs can complicate the entire home loan borrowing experience. That is why complete responsibility must be established based on tax benefits, ownership percentage, owner name, the EMI amount, and who will be responsible for clearing it monthly. This simple practice can help prevent disputes later.

II. Choosing a co-borrower without assessing financial stability Any co-borrower you choose for your home loan must have a solid financial profile, a clean repayment history, and a high credit score, preferably over 750. This is because a co-borrower should effectively strengthen your home loan application and repayment potential, not weaken it. As a family, this clarity must override any emotional calls in this case. Factors such as income consistency, credit scores, overall credit profile, and existing liabilities must be given due consideration before permitting someone to be a part of the loan structure.

III. Ignoring EMI sustainability in the long run Most buyers focus only on securing a higher home loan amount. This is not enough. The focus must be on whether the EMI on the home loan availed will remain manageable over the years. Important factors such as rising interest rates, unforeseen circumstances, job changes, or unexpected expenses must be carefully considered before locking in a home loan, as they can significantly affect a borrower's repayment potential.

IV. Understanding additional costs beyond the property price Now, this is another very important point that homebuyers often miss. They do factor in EMI repayments and a down payment, but still overlook or ignore essentials such as registration fees, associated charges, maintenance expenses, furnishing expenses, insurance, society charges (if the house is located in a society), emergency repair costs, etc. The idea here is to consider the holistic picture. The reason for this is that hidden costs can disrupt financial planning, cause avoidable stress, and lead to legal complications if the home loan repayment becomes difficult to service.

V. Failing to create legal agreements and exit plans Even among close family members, when they are proceeding with a new home loan or home purchasing decision, legal agreements are important. These agreements bring professionalism and create legal responsibilities. Written documentation regarding ownership transfer, resale rights, or repayment obligations can prevent misunderstandings and financial conflicts in the future.

Therefore, purchasing a new home with your family can be financially rewarding and extremely satisfying when it is backed by proper personal finance planning and sensible decision-making.

That is why, before you finalise a property purchase and plan your repayment structure around the same, you and your family should sit down and discuss with certified financial advisors on how you can effectively plan your home finance in a way that creates minimal problems or regrets later on.

Do consider important aspects such as liabilities, ownership, debt repayment structure, current debt obligations and long-term economic affordability with an investment advisor, so that the best possible planning can be accomplished. Such an approach ensures prosperity, financial clarity, and long-term stability, as your decision will be backed by professional advice.