Should you use your bonus to repay your home loan or invest it?

Ananya Grover
3 min read18 Sep 2026, 02:30 PM IST
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Homeowners with a bonus face a dilemma: prepaying their mortgage versus investing for potentially higher returns.
Summary
A lump-sum bonus can either wipe out your home loan or build a larger investment corpus. The choice depends on return expectations, interest rates, taxes, liquidity and your tolerance for risk.

Imagine getting a large bonus that is big enough to completely pay off your home loan. Once the excitement fades, you face a tough choice: do you invest the money to grow your wealth, or use it to clear your debt and live stress-free?

On paper, investing often looks better. If your home loan interest rate is 7.5% and an investment could make 12%, the math says you will make more money by investing. But numbers don’t tell the whole story. You have to choose between certain savings from paying off debt and the expectation of market-linked returns from an investment.

Paying off the loan gives you a guaranteed saving on your interest costs, while investing the money might deliver a higher return but comes with market volatility. This choice gets even more complex if you have a floating interest rate and rates rise in the future. Here’s how to think through it.

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The math

Consider someone who took a 2 crore home loan at a 7.5% interest rate in June 2026 for a period of 25 years and pays a monthly EMI of roughly 1.48 lakh.

Ten years down the line, they decide to close the loan by paying off the 1.59 crore outstanding principal, having paid 40.56 lakh towards principal. The overall cost of the loan would be reduced to 2.96 crore, compared with 4.43 crore if they continued the loan for the full tenure, with 15 years remaining. This would result in savings of 1.47 crore.

These are calculations sourced from Wealth Dopes, which is into distribution of financial products and corporate training. The calculation assumes a 7.5% interest rate throughout the tenure of the loan.

Now assume that, upon prepayment, the person builds the discipline of investing the freed-up EMI amount in an equity mutual fund for the remaining 15 years. The corpus in this case would grow to 7.03 crore at an assumed 12% long-term equity return.

Alternatively, the person decides against prepayment and parks the lump sum of 1.59 crore in an equity mutual fund. Assuming a long-term equity return of 12%, the corpus would grow to about 8.73 crore over 15 years.

Clearly, allowing the loan to continue and using the surplus to invest for better returns trumps prepayment, and that too by 1.69 crore.

But that’s just hard math based on assumptions. Reality and circumstances may play out differently, making a holistic assessment important. There are also friction costs such as equity capital gains taxes, exit loads, prepayment penalties and lost liquidity, as well as tax exemptions that people should consider.

Beyond numbers

Another reason to consider investing instead of foreclosing could be to retain access to the money throughout the loan tenure.

“You should never drain yourself of liquidity and this alternative keeps you adequately covered for life goals or emergencies during the remaining 15 year period,” believes Manmeet Singh Khurana, founder of Wealth Dopes and a certified financial planner.

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He noted that the calculation shifts depending on when the prepayment happens. If it is early in a loan, EMIs are interest-heavy, so a lump-sum prepayment saves a lot. Later, most of the EMI already goes towards principal, so there is little interest left to save by prepaying.

There’s also uncertainty on both sides: equity returns are volatile, but a floating loan rate isn’t fixed either.

“And the entry and exit timing is equally important for an investor who enters at a market peak or panics and exits during a downturn rarely earns anything close to the fund's long-term CAGR, even if the fund itself performs exactly as its track record suggests, said Jagadeesh Mohan, founder, EMI Saver.

The psychology

This is where temperament comes in. Prepaying locks in an outcome instantly; staying invested for 10-15 years demands sitting through crashes and resisting the urge to sell too early or too late.

“It is essentially comparing a fixed cost with a variable return, and during the time normalization happens in markets, it also requires people to have the discipline to not withdraw,” said Mohan.

His advice to those stressed by debt is to prepay. Those confident of a post-tax return above 10% can stay invested, while those unsure can use a hybrid strategy by investing 50% and prepaying 50%.

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The right answer is the one that fits your risk appetite and cash-flow needs. If debt weighs on you, prepay; if you have conviction in double-digit post-tax returns and the discipline to ride out downturns, stay invested and if unsure, a 50-50 split is a reasonable hedge.

About the Author

Ananya Grover

Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.

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